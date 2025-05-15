Fund Update: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ opened a $105.6M position in $FLGV stock

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ has opened a new $105.6M position in $FLGV, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FLGV.
$FLGV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $FLGV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,134,636 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,593,789
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 533,112 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,726,213
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 396,229 shares (-1.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,148,449
- FIRST HEARTLAND CONSULTANTS, INC. removed 287,543 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,913,321
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS added 207,292 shares (+263.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,262,959
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 201,018 shares (+124.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,133,935
- JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC added 153,960 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,166,187
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FLGV ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.