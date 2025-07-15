Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC opened a $4.0M position in $AMCR stock

Ballentine Partners, LLC has opened a new $4.0M position in $AMCR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMCR.
$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 20,125,880 shares (+150.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,221,036
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 16,060,800 shares (+716.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,789,760
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 14,381,545 shares (+1499.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,500,986
- M&G PLC added 10,009,751 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,094,584
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 9,119,308 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,457,287
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 3,998,911 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,789,436
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 3,778,714 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,653,525
$AMCR Insider Trading Activity
$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780
- ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.
- ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.
$AMCR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMCR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$AMCR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
$AMCR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/11/2025
- Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 07/02/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 06/26/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
