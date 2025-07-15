Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC opened a $4.0M position in $AMCR stock

Ballentine Partners, LLC has opened a new $4.0M position in $AMCR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AMCR.

$AMCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $AMCR stock to their portfolio, and 247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMCR Insider Trading Activity

$AMCR insiders have traded $AMCR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER KONIECZNY (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,004,780

ARUN NAYAR has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $995,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ACHAL AGARWAL has made 5 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $504,793 and 0 sales.

$AMCR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMCR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMCR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 05/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$AMCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMCR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

$AMCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AMCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $11.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Philip Ng from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 06/26/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

