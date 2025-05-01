Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC added 237,698 shares of $JSTC to their portfolio

Ballentine Partners, LLC has added 237,698 shares of $JSTC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $JSTC.
$JSTC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $JSTC stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NATURAL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 319,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,869,324
- BALLENTINE PARTNERS, LLC added 237,698 shares (+1509.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,301,026
- PATHSTONE HOLDINGS, LLC removed 129,277 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,373,525
- CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. removed 125,526 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,271,330
- GARRISON POINT ADVISORS, LLC added 109,826 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,016,405
- GTS SECURITIES LLC removed 73,380 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,347,256
- IMA ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. added 65,663 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,205,572
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
