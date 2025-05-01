Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC added 17,956 shares of $VB to their portfolio

Ballentine Partners, LLC has added 17,956 shares of $VB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VB.
$VB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $VB stock to their portfolio, and 844 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LIFE PLANNING PARTNERS, INC removed 2,603,259 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $577,272,683
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC removed 1,583,769 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,200,775
- BROOKLYN FI, LLC added 1,499,157 shares (+6309.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $360,217,443
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,459,664 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $350,728,065
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 1,345,357 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $323,262,379
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,343,596 shares (+24531.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $322,839,246
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 542,548 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,363,433
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
