Fund Update: Ballentine Partners, LLC added 120,908 shares of CORTEVA ($CTVA) to their portfolio

Ballentine Partners, LLC has added 120,908 shares of $CTVA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTVA.

CORTEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 560 institutional investors add shares of CORTEVA stock to their portfolio, and 573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CORTEVA Insider Trading Activity

CORTEVA insiders have traded $CTVA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORNEL B FUERER (See Remarks) sold 55,242 shares for an estimated $3,759,770

CHARLES V. MAGRO (Chief Executive Officer) sold 46,905 shares for an estimated $2,993,477

BRIAN TITUS (See Remarks) sold 26,560 shares for an estimated $1,692,934

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CORTEVA Government Contracts

We have seen $18,300 of award payments to $CTVA over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

CORTEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTVA in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/09/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CORTEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA forecast page.

CORTEVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTVA recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $CTVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $76.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Aleksey Yefremov from Keybanc set a target price of $84.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $85.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joel Jackson from BMO Capital set a target price of $86.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $75.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Richard Garchitorena from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Laurence Alexander from Jefferies set a target price of $92.0 on 06/06/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTVA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.