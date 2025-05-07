Fund Update: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO opened a $321.5M position in $CRM stock

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO has opened a new $321.5M position in $CRM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRM.
$CRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,576 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,559,968 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,524,534,101
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,937,212 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,328,087
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 3,841,521 shares (+926.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,284,335,715
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,702,459 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,237,843,117
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,427,189 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,720,440
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,949,138 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,985,307
- FMR LLC removed 2,947,583 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,465,424
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CRM Insider Trading Activity
$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962.
- MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317.
- SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 198,279 shares for an estimated $66,020,637.
- AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 45,386 shares for an estimated $14,642,064.
- BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,581 shares for an estimated $12,810,054.
- R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,350 shares for an estimated $5,325,685.
- PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,506 shares for an estimated $4,163,407.
- SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,448 shares for an estimated $1,955,337.
- SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,191 shares for an estimated $1,720,685.
- OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772
- MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,736 shares for an estimated $831,188.
- ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CRM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 03/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/29, 12/13, 11/14, 11/13, 11/12 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 01/21, 01/13.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/14.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CRM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024
- Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRM forecast page.
$CRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $382.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025
- Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025
- Aaron Siegel from CFRA set a target price of $380.0 on 12/02/2024
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $385.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.