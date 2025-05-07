Fund Update: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO opened a $321.5M position in $CRM stock

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO has opened a new $321.5M position in $CRM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CRM.

$CRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,576 institutional investors add shares of $CRM stock to their portfolio, and 1,189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRM Insider Trading Activity

$CRM insiders have traded $CRM stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 102 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

G MASON MORFIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,015,800 shares for an estimated $349,993,962 .

. MARC BENIOFF (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 317,105 shares for an estimated $109,964,317 .

. SRINIVAS TALLAPRAGADA (Chief Eng/Cust Success Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 198,279 shares for an estimated $66,020,637 .

. AMY E WEAVER (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 45,386 shares for an estimated $14,642,064 .

. BRIAN MILLHAM (Advisor to CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 38,581 shares for an estimated $12,810,054 .

. R DAVID SCHMAIER (Chief Product & Impact Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,350 shares for an estimated $5,325,685 .

. PARKER HARRIS (Co-Founder and CTO, Slack) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 15,506 shares for an estimated $4,163,407 .

. SABASTIAN NILES (President and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,448 shares for an estimated $1,955,337 .

. SUNDEEP G. REDDY (EVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 6,191 shares for an estimated $1,720,685 .

. OSCAR MUNOZ purchased 3,882 shares for an estimated $998,772

MIGUEL MILANO (President and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,736 shares for an estimated $831,188 .

. ROBIN L WASHINGTON purchased 1,695 shares for an estimated $499,355

$CRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRM stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 03/19/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

Bernstein issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024

$CRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $382.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $210.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $405.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Aaron Siegel from CFRA set a target price of $380.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $385.0 on 11/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

