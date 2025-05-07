Fund Update: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 8,009,430 shares of SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. ($SQM) to their portfolio

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO has added 8,009,430 shares of $SQM to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SQM.
SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of SOCIEDAD QUIMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 8,009,430 shares (+587.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $318,214,653
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 985,484 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,832,198
- MANNING & NAPIER ADVISORS LLC removed 880,859 shares (-26.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,996,528
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 746,999 shares (-83.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,160,883
- NORTH OF SOUTH CAPITAL LLP removed 597,057 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,721,074
- UBS GROUP AG added 470,273 shares (+629.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,099,126
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 312,067 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,346,756
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.