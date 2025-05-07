Fund Update: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO added 1,505,990 shares of PAYCOM SOFTWARE ($PAYC) to their portfolio

BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO has added 1,505,990 shares of $PAYC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PAYC.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of PAYCOM SOFTWARE stock to their portfolio, and 358 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Insider Trading Activity

PAYCOM SOFTWARE insiders have traded $PAYC stock on the open market 77 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 77 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHAD R. RICHISON (CEO, President and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 70 sales selling 27,300 shares for an estimated $6,190,943 .

. RANDALL PECK (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,600 shares for an estimated $763,866

BRADLEY SCOTT SMITH (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $603,023 .

. FREDERICK C II PETERS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $315,855

J C JR WATTS sold 500 shares for an estimated $109,107

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Government Contracts

We have seen $291,457 of award payments to $PAYC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAYC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/10/2025

Barclays issued a "Positive" rating on 01/23/2025

PAYCOM SOFTWARE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PAYC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PAYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $245.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $221.0 on 01/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

