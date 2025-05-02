Fund Update: BAILARD, INC. opened a $2.0M position in $IAU stock

BAILARD, INC. has opened a new $2.0M position in $IAU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAU.
$IAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 737 institutional investors add shares of $IAU stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 63,382,112 shares (+2943.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,138,048,365
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 6,797,066 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,755,011
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,429,074 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,263,453
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,253,090 shares (+35.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,550,485
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD removed 1,927,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,454,190
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,831,919 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,698,309
- PACKER & CO LTD removed 1,235,000 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,815,600
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
