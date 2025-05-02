Fund Update: BAILARD, INC. opened a $13.7M position in $AGZ stock

BAILARD, INC. has opened a new $13.7M position in $AGZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AGZ.

$AGZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $AGZ stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

