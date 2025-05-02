Fund Update: BAILARD, INC. opened a $13.7M position in $AGZ stock

BAILARD, INC. has opened a new $13.7M position in $AGZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AGZ.
$AGZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $AGZ stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 210,759 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,753,541
- JAFFETILCHIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 140,464 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,372,380
- BAILARD, INC. added 124,926 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,671,901
- AVANTAX ADVISORY SERVICES, INC. removed 123,726 shares (-79.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,357,458
- EXECUTIVE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 86,899 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,381,616
- IMPACT INVESTORS, INC removed 71,868 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,865,233
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 67,502 shares (+2803.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,287,515
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
