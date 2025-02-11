Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 88,368 shares of TJXS (THE) ($TJX) to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 88,368 shares of $TJX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TJX.
TJXS (THE) Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,030 institutional investors add shares of TJXS (THE) stock to their portfolio, and 911 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 7,811,088 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $918,115,283
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 6,773,936 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $796,208,437
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,598,922 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $555,595,766
- ALECTA TJANSTEPENSION OMSESIDIGT removed 4,290,900 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $518,383,629
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 3,004,532 shares (-81.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $353,152,691
- AMUNDI removed 2,694,833 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,562,774
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 2,487,982 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $292,437,404
TJXS (THE) Insider Trading Activity
TJXS (THE) insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,682 shares for an estimated $7,445,286.
- DAVID T CHING sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,552,107
- LOUISE GREENLEES (SEVP - Group President) sold 4,660 shares for an estimated $555,635
- JACKWYN NEMEROV sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $139,252
- AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925
TJXS (THE) Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TJX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 08/20.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
