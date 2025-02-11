Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 88,368 shares of TJXS (THE) ($TJX) to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 88,368 shares of $TJX to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TJX.

TJXS (THE) Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,030 institutional investors add shares of TJXS (THE) stock to their portfolio, and 911 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TJXS (THE) Insider Trading Activity

TJXS (THE) insiders have traded $TJX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERNIE HERRMAN (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,682 shares for an estimated $7,445,286 .

. DAVID T CHING sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,552,107

LOUISE GREENLEES (SEVP - Group President) sold 4,660 shares for an estimated $555,635

JACKWYN NEMEROV sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $139,252

AMY B LANE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $126,925

TJXS (THE) Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TJX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TJX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

on 09/04. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 08/20.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

