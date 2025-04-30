Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 50,486 shares of CINTAS ($CTAS) to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 50,486 shares of $CTAS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CTAS.

CINTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 656 institutional investors add shares of CINTAS stock to their portfolio, and 555 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CINTAS Insider Trading Activity

CINTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548

JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740

CINTAS Government Contracts

We have seen $194,260 of award payments to $CTAS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CINTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

CINTAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTAS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/20/2024

CINTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $227.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 12/12/2024

