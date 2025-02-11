Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 43,817 shares of FISERV ($FI) to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 43,817 shares of $FI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FI.

FISERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 750 institutional investors add shares of FISERV stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FISERV Insider Trading Activity

FISERV insiders have traded $FI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK BISIGNANO (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 145,000 shares for an estimated $25,718,035 .

. DOYLE SIMONS sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $8,078,800

HEIDI MILLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,033,842 .

. KENNETH BEST (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 20,821 shares for an estimated $4,468,394

GUY CHIARELLO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 24,000 shares for an estimated $3,959,280

JOHN GIBBONS (EVP, Head Financial Inst. Grp) sold 18,890 shares for an estimated $3,177,486

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FISERV Government Contracts

We have seen $337,140 of award payments to $FI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

FISERV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

on 01/07. SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 09/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FI ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.