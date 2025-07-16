Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 417,807 shares of $VGIT to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 417,807 shares of $VGIT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGIT.
$VGIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $VGIT stock to their portfolio, and 307 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 18,458,399 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,096,428,900
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 11,776,165 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $699,504,201
- FMR LLC removed 4,639,192 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,568,004
- RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,756,190 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $223,117,686
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,932,513 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,791,272
- STATE OF TENNESSEE, DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY removed 1,666,581 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,994,911
- HERITAGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC added 1,440,742 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,580,074
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
