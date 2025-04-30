Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 409,293 shares of $VGIT to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 409,293 shares of $VGIT to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VGIT.
$VGIT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of $VGIT stock to their portfolio, and 320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 13,198,415 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $765,508,070
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,020,822 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,207,676
- FMR LLC removed 3,767,942 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,540,636
- MUNICIPAL EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF MICHIGAN removed 3,390,733 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $196,662,514
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 1,932,513 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,791,272
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. added 1,909,312 shares (+6077.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,740,096
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 1,766,434 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,453,172
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
