Fund Update: Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC added 102,381 shares of $IWD to their portfolio

Badgley Phelps Wealth Managers, LLC has added 102,381 shares of $IWD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWD.
$IWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 696 institutional investors add shares of $IWD stock to their portfolio, and 585 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP removed 2,191,564 shares (-35.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $405,724,243
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 856,048 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $162,477,910
- HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH, INC. removed 826,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $156,774,800
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 780,141 shares (+1200216.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,070,761
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 705,485 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $133,901,053
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 691,759 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $131,295,858
- FMR LLC removed 655,071 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,332,475
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
