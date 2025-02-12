Fund Update: B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG opened a $3.4M position in $PLNT stock

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG has opened a new $3.4M position in $PLNT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLNT.

$PLNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $PLNT stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLNT Insider Trading Activity

$PLNT insiders have traded $PLNT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS J III FITZGERALD (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,848 shares for an estimated $1,598,763 .

. JENNIFER SIMMONS (Div President, Corp Stores) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 11,453 shares for an estimated $1,101,820 .

. WILLIAM BODE (Div. President, U.S. Franchise) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,641 shares for an estimated $622,817.

