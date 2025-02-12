Fund Update: B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG opened a $2.9M position in $RH stock

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG has opened a new $2.9M position in $RH, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RH.

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $RH stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$RH insiders have traded $RH stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

ERI CHAYA (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $26,084,023 .

. CHRISTINA HARGARTEN (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,280 shares for an estimated $2,361,231 .

. STEFAN DUBAN (SEE REMARKS) sold 4,285 shares for an estimated $1,484,185

MARK S DEMILIO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $1,025,598 .

. EDWARD T LEE (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $975,179 .

. KEITH BELLING has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $416,427.

