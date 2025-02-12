Fund Update: B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG opened a $2.9M position in $LRN stock

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG has opened a new $2.9M position in $LRN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LRN.

$LRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 219 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LRN Insider Trading Activity

$LRN insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888 .

. TODD GOLDTHWAITE (Managing Director) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $734,918

$LRN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

