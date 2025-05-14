Fund Update: B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG added 7,747,491 shares of ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. ($ITUB) to their portfolio

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG has added 7,747,491 shares of $ITUB to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ITUB.

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITUB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

