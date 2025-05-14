Fund Update: B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG added 136,725 shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN ($PH) to their portfolio

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG has added 136,725 shares of $PH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PH.

PARKER-HANNIFIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 727 institutional investors add shares of PARKER-HANNIFIN stock to their portfolio, and 753 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PARKER-HANNIFIN Insider Trading Activity

PARKER-HANNIFIN insiders have traded $PH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH SCAMINACE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,121 shares for an estimated $783,983 .

. MARK T CZAJA (VP & Chief Tech. & Innov. Off.) sold 375 shares for an estimated $266,947

JAY REIDY (VP & Pres.-Aerospace Grp.) sold 150 shares for an estimated $93,055

PARKER-HANNIFIN Government Contracts

We have seen $207,257,168 of award payments to $PH over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

PARKER-HANNIFIN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PH stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.

on 03/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

PARKER-HANNIFIN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PH in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

PARKER-HANNIFIN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PH recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $710.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $680.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $710.0 on 01/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

