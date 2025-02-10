Fund Update: AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $9.5M position in $SPD stock

AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $9.5M position in $SPD, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPD.
$SPD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $SPD stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOLLINDA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 599,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,991,236
- RIDGEPATH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 284,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,504,851
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 284,816 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,504,851
- ETHOS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 150,079 shares (+240.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,008,421
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 51,515 shares (+82.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,719,153
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 49,159 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,640,529
- ATOMI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 45,323 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,512,514
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
