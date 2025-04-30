Fund Update: AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $5.8M position in $DFAU stock

AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $5.8M position in $DFAU, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $DFAU.
$DFAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $DFAU stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ELSER FINANCIAL PLANNING, INC removed 1,981,392,522 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,164,728,545
- ESSENTIAL PLANNING, LLC. added 76,574,185 shares (+6181.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,100,488,750
- BLANKINSHIP & FOSTER, LLC added 2,873,220 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,336,677
- STADION MONEY MANAGEMENT, LLC added 934,719 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,846,772
- ADVISORY ALPHA, LLC removed 711,336 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,343,755
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 683,205 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,262,400
- KURE ADVISORY, LLC added 511,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,656,985
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
