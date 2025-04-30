Fund Update: AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $5.1M position in $HYHG stock

AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $5.1M position in $HYHG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HYHG.
$HYHG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $HYHG stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 79,045 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,062,452
- CAPITAL ASSET ADVISORY SERVICES LLC added 78,933 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,055,279
- SYNERGY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 76,968 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,929,430
- EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC. added 22,831 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,496,414
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 19,436 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,273,895
- CASTLE ROCK WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 17,621 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,154,934
- RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES added 15,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $983,670
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
