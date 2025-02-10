Fund Update: AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $12.2M position in $GSST stock

AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $12.2M position in $GSST, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GSST.
$GSST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $GSST stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 1,958,192 shares (+3659.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,320,820
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 414,186 shares (-27.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,974,379
- INSCRIPTION CAPITAL, LLC added 398,291 shares (+254.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,169,456
- AMPLIUS WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 394,106 shares (+133.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,788,062
- SPINNAKER TRUST added 345,399 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,342,483
- MCGOWAN GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 258,477 shares (+2205.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,089,275
- AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 242,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,187,322
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $GSST ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.