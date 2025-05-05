Fund Update: AustralianSuper Pty Ltd opened a $92.6M position in $BG stock

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has opened a new $92.6M position in $BG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BG.
$BG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 281 institutional investors add shares of $BG stock to their portfolio, and 328 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,843,831 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $765,456,298
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,934,656 shares (+13459.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,198,850
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,326,164 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,765,452
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 1,211,093 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,551,727
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,015,937 shares (+204.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,999,261
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 991,607 shares (+443.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,107,360
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 961,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,797,966
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BG Government Contracts
We have seen $2,865,798 of award payments to $BG over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010411/4210007236/CORNMEAL BAG-HP-25 KG: $815,640
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010317/4210007091/CORN-SOY BLEND PLUS BAG-HP-25 KG: $609,760
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010066/4210006962/CORN-SOY BLEND PLUS BAG-HP-25 KG: $564,259
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010066/4210006961/CORN-SOY BLEND PLUS BAG-HP-25 KG: $342,149
- COMMODITIES FOR USG FOOD DONATIONS: 2000010667/4210007330/CORN-SOY BLEND PLUS BAG-HP-25 KG: $253,212
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $BG ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.