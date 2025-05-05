Fund Update: AustralianSuper Pty Ltd opened a $92.5M position in $BK stock

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has opened a new $92.5M position in $BK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BK.

$BK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 657 institutional investors add shares of $BK stock to their portfolio, and 574 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BK Insider Trading Activity

$BK insiders have traded $BK stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE KEATING (Sr. Exec. Vice President) sold 65,473 shares for an estimated $5,061,687

J KEVIN MCCARTHY (SEVP & General Counsel) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,370,900

KURTIS R. KURIMSKY (Corporate Controller) sold 5,641 shares for an estimated $437,205

$BK Government Contracts

We have seen $42,262,611 of award payments to $BK over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$BK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BK stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/24, 02/14 and 0 sales.

$BK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/13/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

$BK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $93.0 on 04/13/2025

on 04/13/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Betsy Graseck from New Street set a target price of $94.0 on 12/09/2024

