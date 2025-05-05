Fund Update: AustralianSuper Pty Ltd opened a $108.9M position in $CFG stock

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has opened a new $108.9M position in $CFG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CFG.
$CFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,408,798 shares (+314.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,929,000
- AMUNDI removed 3,921,931 shares (-21.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,623,700
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,855,368 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,954,426
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,029,337 shares (-49.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,563,787
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,902,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,025,477
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 2,657,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,864,131
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,298,040 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,562,230
$CFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
$CFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025
- David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
