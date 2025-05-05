Fund Update: AustralianSuper Pty Ltd opened a $108.9M position in $CFG stock

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd has opened a new $108.9M position in $CFG, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CFG.

$CFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $CFG stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CFG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

$CFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CFG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $45.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $51.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $58.0 on 01/21/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

