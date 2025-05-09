Fund Update: Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. opened a $9.5M position in $IAUM stock

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. has opened a new $9.5M position in $IAUM, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAUM.
$IAUM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $IAUM stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADVENTIST HEALTH SYSTEM SUNBELT HEALTHCARE CORP removed 6,669,479 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,540,265
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 1,991,482 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,074,493
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 1,200,000 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,404,000
- VICUS CAPITAL added 704,995 shares (+172.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,974,694
- QUADRATURE CAPITAL LTD removed 435,344 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,392,952
- ATRIA WEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. added 306,321 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,548,025
- ALASKA PERMANENT FUND CORP removed 264,000 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,908,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $IAUM ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.