Fund Update: Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. opened a $4.3M position in $IWX stock

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. has opened a new $4.3M position in $IWX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IWX.
$IWX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $IWX stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 4,039,920 shares (+8893.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $332,000,625
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. removed 2,150,162 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,927,302
- LIDO ADVISORS, LLC added 956,054 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,556,947
- TIAA TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION added 830,075 shares (+8.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,215,563
- ORION PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, LLC removed 785,458 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,074,745
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 543,939 shares (+672.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,700,907
- SVB WEALTH LLC added 480,181 shares (+202.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,948,704
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
