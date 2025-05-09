Fund Update: Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. opened a $3.6M position in $FMDE stock

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. has opened a new $3.6M position in $FMDE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FMDE.
$FMDE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $FMDE stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 4,219,242 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $132,231,044
- FMR LLC added 2,998,689 shares (+45.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,506,933
- RICHARD P SLAUGHTER ASSOCIATES INC added 1,149,285 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,018,591
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 646,332 shares (+148.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,256,044
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 617,106 shares (+984.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,340,102
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 405,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,718,680
- COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC added 199,119 shares (+21.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,240,389
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
