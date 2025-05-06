Fund Update: Atria Investments, Inc opened a $15.7M position in $COR stock

Atria Investments, Inc has opened a new $15.7M position in $COR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COR.

$COR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 593 institutional investors add shares of $COR stock to their portfolio, and 548 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COR Insider Trading Activity

$COR insiders have traded $COR stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. WALGREENS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,286,376 shares for an estimated $314,531,795 .

. STEVEN H COLLIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 115,245 shares for an estimated $29,105,289 .

. ROBERT P. MAUCH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,909 shares for an estimated $4,001,852 .

. SILVANA BATTAGLIA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,678 shares for an estimated $1,594,992 .

. ELIZABETH S CAMPBELL (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,127 shares for an estimated $1,107,191 .

. LAZARUS KRIKORIAN (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,816 shares for an estimated $974,873.

$COR Government Contracts

We have seen $94,847,478 of award payments to $COR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$COR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

