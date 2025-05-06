Fund Update: ASSETMARK, INC added 347,028 shares of $SPEU to their portfolio

ASSETMARK, INC has added 347,028 shares of $SPEU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPEU.
$SPEU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $SPEU stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MATHER GROUP, LLC. added 2,635,582 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,991,963
- CWM, LLC added 816,360 shares (+315196.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,928,003
- ENVESTNET PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS, INC. added 560,152 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,652,289
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 405,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,853,492
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 402,577 shares (+201.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,038,667
- ASSETMARK, INC added 347,028 shares (+450685.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,272,702
- STATE STREET CORP added 280,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,155,200
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
