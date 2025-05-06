Fund Update: ASSETMARK, INC added 2,507,016 shares of $LVHI to their portfolio

ASSETMARK, INC has added 2,507,016 shares of $LVHI to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LVHI.
$LVHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $LVHI stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSETMARK, INC added 2,507,016 shares (+526684.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,152,107
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 950,513 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,009,656
- CSENGE ADVISORY GROUP added 309,421 shares (+2930.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,015,957
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 290,971 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,880,434
- FERMATA ADVISORS, LLC added 225,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,306,977
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. removed 210,895 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,436,515
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 207,813 shares (+32.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,342,452
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
