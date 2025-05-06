Fund Update: ASSETMARK, INC added 1,094,432 shares of KINROSS GOLD ($KGC) to their portfolio

ASSETMARK, INC has added 1,094,432 shares of $KGC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $KGC.

KINROSS GOLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 242 institutional investors add shares of KINROSS GOLD stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KINROSS GOLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KGC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

KINROSS GOLD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KGC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

