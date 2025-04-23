Fund Update: Asset Management One Co., Ltd. opened a $7.5M position in $BJ stock

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. has opened a new $7.5M position in $BJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BJ.

$BJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 291 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BJ Insider Trading Activity

$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 302,400 shares for an estimated $34,042,578 .

. WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,192 shares for an estimated $3,877,702 .

. ROBERT ALLAN STEELE sold 11,813 shares for an estimated $1,270,960

MONICA SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 10,963 shares for an estimated $1,267,870

SCOTT SCHMADEKE (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 4,531 shares for an estimated $533,706

JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $301,254.

$BJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BJ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales.

on 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$BJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

