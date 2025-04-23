Fund Update: Asset Management One Co., Ltd. opened a $15.9M position in $XLK stock

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. has opened a new $15.9M position in $XLK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XLK.
$XLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 853 institutional investors add shares of $XLK stock to their portfolio, and 843 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 1,180,084 shares (+23303.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,393,131
- AGF MANAGEMENT LTD added 1,064,118 shares (+71.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,428,717
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 932,035 shares (-52.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,716,778
- FACTORY MUTUAL INSURANCE CO removed 799,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,160,254
- CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT CORP added 753,883 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $175,292,875
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 738,442 shares (+16.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,702,533
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 682,702 shares (+66.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $158,741,869
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $XLK ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.