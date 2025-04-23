Fund Update: Asset Management One Co., Ltd. added 41,755 shares of INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP ($IBKR) to their portfolio

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. has added 41,755 shares of $IBKR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBKR.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 280 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IBKR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MORGAN MCGARVEY sold up to $15,000 on 11/13.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBKR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBKR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IBKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $196.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $193.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $200.0 on 01/07/2025

