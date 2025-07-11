Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $65.2M position in $FOX stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $65.2M position in $FOX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FOX.

$FOX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $FOX stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FOX Insider Trading Activity

$FOX insiders have traded $FOX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH RUPERT MURDOCH sold 58,000 shares for an estimated $3,083,860

STEVEN TOMSIC (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $2,502,662 .

. ADAM G. CIONGOLI (Chief Legal and Policy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,278 shares for an estimated $69,178.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

