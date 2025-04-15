Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $61.4M position in $CHWY stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $61.4M position in $CHWY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHWY.
$CHWY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $CHWY stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. removed 21,077,242 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,876,834
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 8,559,535 shares (+265.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $286,658,827
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,493,926 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $117,011,581
- DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 2,360,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,050,365
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,320,378 shares (+233.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,709,459
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,244,366 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,163,817
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,144,302 shares (+4577.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,812,673
$CHWY Insider Trading Activity
$CHWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,077,242 shares for an estimated $908,129,219.
- SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,429,266 shares for an estimated $50,962,474.
- DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 522,916 shares for an estimated $19,723,340.
- SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 444,053 shares for an estimated $16,549,526.
$CHWY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024
$CHWY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024
- Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $39.0 on 12/04/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
