Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $61.4M position in $CHWY stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $61.4M position in $CHWY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CHWY.

$CHWY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $CHWY stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHWY Insider Trading Activity

$CHWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,077,242 shares for an estimated $908,129,219 .

. SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 1,429,266 shares for an estimated $50,962,474 .

. DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 522,916 shares for an estimated $19,723,340 .

. SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 444,053 shares for an estimated $16,549,526.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHWY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHWY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHWY forecast page.

$CHWY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $39.0 on 12/04/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHWY ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.