Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $56.6M position in $ANF stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $56.6M position in $ANF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ANF.
$ANF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of $ANF stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,229,505 shares (-75.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,774,112
- INVESCO LTD. added 892,492 shares (+150.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,400,779
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 740,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,569,244
- FMR LLC removed 589,288 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,080,877
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 573,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,780,833
- CANDLESTICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 492,974 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,684,823
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 471,188 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,428,470
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ANF Insider Trading Activity
$ANF insiders have traded $ANF stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUZANNE M COULTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,670 shares for an estimated $1,559,453.
- GREGORY J HENCHEL (SVP, Gen Cnsl & Secy) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,503,300
- SCOTT D. LIPESKY (EVP and COO) sold 8,605 shares for an estimated $1,292,471
- SAMIR DESAI (EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer) sold 5,926 shares for an estimated $880,070
- KENNETH B. ROBINSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $177,914
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ANF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANF in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ANF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANF forecast page.
$ANF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ANF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ANF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $110.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $150.0 on 03/06/2025
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $170.0 on 03/05/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ANF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.