Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $50.3M position in $RBRK stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $50.3M position in $RBRK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RBRK.

$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RBRK Insider Trading Activity

$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE T SALEM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 721,924 shares for an estimated $65,731,288 .

. ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 757,981 shares for an estimated $53,942,918 .

. BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 339,783 shares for an estimated $26,132,679 .

. KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 201,028 shares for an estimated $15,781,253 .

. JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 63,063 shares for an estimated $4,636,757 .

. RAVI MHATRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,197 shares for an estimated $2,351,713 .

. MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,197 shares for an estimated $2,351,713 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,093,224.

$RBRK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 06/09/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

$RBRK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBRK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RBRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $120.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Todd Coupland from CIBC set a target price of $125.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $107.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $108.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Joel Fishbein from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

