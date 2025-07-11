Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. opened a $50.3M position in $RBRK stock

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has opened a new $50.3M position in $RBRK, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RBRK.
$RBRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $RBRK stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC added 1,963,991 shares (+3480.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $119,764,171
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 884,270 shares (+62.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,922,784
- TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS added 854,255 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,092,469
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 819,978 shares (+73.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,002,258
- ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 810,095 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,399,593
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 698,185 shares (+627.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,575,321
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 652,057 shares (+194.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,762,435
$RBRK Insider Trading Activity
$RBRK insiders have traded $RBRK stock on the open market 172 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 172 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RBRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ENRIQUE T SALEM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 721,924 shares for an estimated $65,731,288.
- ARVIND NITHRAKASHYAP (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 69 sales selling 757,981 shares for an estimated $53,942,918.
- BRIAN K. MCCARTHY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 339,783 shares for an estimated $26,132,679.
- KIRAN KUMAR CHOUDARY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 201,028 shares for an estimated $15,781,253.
- JOHN WENDELL THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 27 sales selling 63,063 shares for an estimated $4,636,757.
- RAVI MHATRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,197 shares for an estimated $2,351,713.
- MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. LIGHTSPEED has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,197 shares for an estimated $2,351,713.
- YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,093,224.
$RBRK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RBRK in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperformer" rating on 06/09/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025
$RBRK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RBRK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RBRK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $120.0 on 06/12/2025
- Todd Coupland from CIBC set a target price of $125.0 on 06/09/2025
- Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $107.0 on 06/06/2025
- Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025
- John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $108.0 on 06/06/2025
- Joel Fishbein from Truist Securities set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025
- Shrenik Kothari from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 06/06/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
