Fund Update: Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added 584,421 shares of $OSCR to their portfolio

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. has added 584,421 shares of $OSCR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OSCR.

$OSCR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $OSCR stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OSCR Insider Trading Activity

$OSCR insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750

$OSCR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

$OSCR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSCR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OSCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

