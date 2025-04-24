Fund Update: Artemis Investment Management LLP opened a $71.7M position in $ETN stock

Artemis Investment Management LLP has opened a new $71.7M position in $ETN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETN.

$ETN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 994 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 925 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ETN Insider Trading Activity

$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 61,569 shares for an estimated $22,224,452 .

. GREGORY R PAGE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $4,901,007 .

. HEATH B. MONESMITH (See Remarks below.) sold 8,070 shares for an estimated $2,904,656

TARAS G. JR. SZMAGALA (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,688 shares for an estimated $989,491 .

. ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) sold 1,412 shares for an estimated $534,556

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 0 sales.

on 02/12, 02/03 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25.

on 01/29, 01/23, 12/11, 11/25. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$ETN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETN forecast page.

$ETN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $376.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $376.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $335.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Chad Dillard from Bernstein set a target price of $382.0 on 11/05/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETN ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.