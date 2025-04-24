Fund Update: Artemis Investment Management LLP opened a $66.7M position in $BJ stock

Artemis Investment Management LLP has opened a new $66.7M position in $BJ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BJ.
$BJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $BJ stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 2,109,651 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,497,316
- BESSEMER GROUP INC added 1,662,415 shares (+65.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,681,551
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,322,425 shares (+658.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,158,673
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,148,404 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,609,897
- AMUNDI removed 1,012,820 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,495,467
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 584,357 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,675,133
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 579,150 shares (+3526.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,747,052
$BJ Insider Trading Activity
$BJ insiders have traded $BJ stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT W. EDDY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 302,400 shares for an estimated $34,042,578.
- WILLIAM C. WERNER (EVP, Strategy & Development) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 34,192 shares for an estimated $3,877,702.
- ROBERT ALLAN STEELE sold 11,813 shares for an estimated $1,270,960
- MONICA SCHWARTZ (EVP, Chief Digital Officer) sold 10,963 shares for an estimated $1,267,870
- SCOTT SCHMADEKE (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 4,531 shares for an estimated $533,706
- JOSEPH MCGRAIL (SVP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,600 shares for an estimated $301,254.
$BJ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BJ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 03/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
$BJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BJ in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
