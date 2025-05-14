Fund Update: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP opened a $330.9M position in $PFE stock

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has opened a new $330.9M position in $PFE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PFE.
$PFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,361 institutional investors add shares of $PFE stock to their portfolio, and 1,573 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 107,429,526 shares (-69.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,722,264,188
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 36,497,190 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $924,838,794
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 36,291,913 shares (+325.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $919,637,075
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 22,427,541 shares (+5.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,313,888
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 17,957,928 shares (+856.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $455,053,895
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 16,386,931 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $415,244,831
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 15,368,658 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $407,730,496
$PFE Insider Trading Activity
$PFE insiders have traded $PFE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD E BLAYLOCK purchased 19,457 shares for an estimated $499,072
- JENNIFER B. DAMICO (SVP & Controller) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $64,825
$PFE Government Contracts
We have seen $5,037,715 of award payments to $PFE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER IS TO PROCURE PHARMACEUTICALS TO REPLENISH EXPIRED PRODUCT.: $2,151,230
- STERILE WATER FOR INJECTION 20ML: $1,167,976
- 8510849631!OTHER MEDICAL: $924,719
- PFIZER VACCINES STORAGE AND ROTATION CONTRACT: $410,203
- CIPROFLOXACIN: $243,101
$PFE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PFE stock 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/29, 02/26 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/31, 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/15.
$PFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PFE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
- Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 12/18/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
