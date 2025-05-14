Fund Update: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP opened a $303.3M position in $CNQ stock

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has opened a new $303.3M position in $CNQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNQ.

$CNQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $CNQ stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

$CNQ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

