Fund Update: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP opened a $303.3M position in $CNQ stock

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has opened a new $303.3M position in $CNQ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CNQ.
$CNQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $CNQ stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 57,442,431 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,769,226,874
- FMR LLC removed 25,769,475 shares (-27.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $793,699,830
- FIL LTD removed 18,875,351 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $581,360,810
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 16,577,183 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $511,737,639
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 16,484,065 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $507,709,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,139,168 shares (+243.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,086,374
- BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA added 11,259,267 shares (+86.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $346,785,423
$CNQ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNQ stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$CNQ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNQ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
