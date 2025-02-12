Fund Update: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP opened a $240.2M position in $PLTR stock

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has opened a new $240.2M position in $PLTR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PLTR.
$PLTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,072 institutional investors add shares of $PLTR stock to their portfolio, and 622 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 40,498,024 shares (+96.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,506,526,492
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 22,597,915 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,709,080,311
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 16,598,253 shares (+52.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $617,455,011
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 14,450,765 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,092,911,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 8,738,374 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $325,067,512
- INVESCO LTD. added 8,166,543 shares (+265.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $303,795,399
- NORGES BANK added 6,728,869 shares (+59.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $508,904,362
$PLTR Insider Trading Activity
$PLTR insiders have traded $PLTR stock on the open market 174 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 174 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALEXANDER C. KARP (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 37,950,000 shares for an estimated $1,892,231,033.
- PETER THIEL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 28,590,737 shares for an estimated $1,054,355,035.
- SHYAM SANKAR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 5,666,329 shares for an estimated $387,367,046.
- STEPHEN ANDREW COHEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 2,009,742 shares for an estimated $128,517,567.
- RYAN D. TAYLOR (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 1,390,331 shares for an estimated $71,051,851.
- DAVID A. GLAZER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 637,705 shares for an estimated $39,318,223.
- ALEXANDER D. MOORE has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $6,648,059.
- HEATHER A. PLANISHEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 146,109 shares for an estimated $6,486,855.
- LAUREN ELAINA FRIEDMAN STAT has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 80,051 shares for an estimated $4,850,831.
- ALEXANDRA W. SCHIFF has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $701,857.
$PLTR Government Contracts
We have seen $505,220,370 of award payments to $PLTR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TASK ORDER #1 FOR MAVEN SMART SYSTEM - USER INTERFACE/USER EXPERIENCE (UI/UX) PROTOTYPE: $95,251,924
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $52,590,241
- BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT (BPA) CALL ORDER FOR PALANTIR LICENSES AND LICENSE SUPPORT SERVICES, ISSUED UNDE...: $29,353,955
- ESTABLISH BASIC LETTER CONTRACT FOR COMMERCIAL DATA AS A SERVE PLATFORM.: $27,285,856
- SAAS SOLUTION.: $25,660,101
$PLTR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PLTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/21.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
