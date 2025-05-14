Fund Update: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP opened a $149.6M position in $LIN stock

ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP has opened a new $149.6M position in $LIN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LIN.
$LIN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 990 institutional investors add shares of $LIN stock to their portfolio, and 865 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,645,212 shares (+38.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,697,356,515
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,694,019 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,254,443,007
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,182,157 shares (+18.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,459,585
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 1,095,378 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $510,051,811
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,093,176 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $457,679,995
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,010,248 shares (-26.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,960,530
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 787,518 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,710,161
$LIN Insider Trading Activity
$LIN insiders have traded $LIN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GUILLERMO BICHARA (Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,218 shares for an estimated $4,251,433.
- JUERGEN NOWICKI (Executive VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,782 shares for an estimated $3,117,142.
- DAVID P STRAUSS (Executive VP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,695 shares for an estimated $2,126,934.
- ROBERT L WOOD sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $1,323,154
- BINOD PATWARI (Senior Vice President - APAC) sold 1,400 shares for an estimated $640,570
- PAULA ROSPUT REYNOLDS purchased 100 shares for an estimated $44,134
$LIN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LIN stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LIN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/08, 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
$LIN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LIN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News
