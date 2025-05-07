Fund Update: ARK Investment Management LLC added 528,147 shares of IBOTTA ($IBTA) to their portfolio

ARK Investment Management LLC has added 528,147 shares of $IBTA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IBTA.

IBOTTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of IBOTTA stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IBOTTA Insider Trading Activity

IBOTTA insiders have traded $IBTA stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IBTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS D LEHRMAN has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 413,716 shares for an estimated $29,153,975 .

. E. SHAW & CO, L.P. D. has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 90,366 shares for an estimated $3,014,345 .

. MARISA DASPIT (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 19,881 shares for an estimated $1,419,294 .

. RICHARD I. DONAHUE (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 13,966 shares for an estimated $1,045,214 .

. AMIT DOSHI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,437 shares for an estimated $989,802.

IBOTTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IBTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

IBOTTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IBTA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $IBTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $56.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $80.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Chris Kuntarich from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 11/14/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

